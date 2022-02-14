Last Updated:

'Deeply pleased with what we got' | 'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Opens Up On Best Director Oscar Snub

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' recently bagged a whopping 10 nominations for the Oscars 2022, which will take place on March 27, 2022.

Denis Villeneuve

The Oscars 2022 nominations were recently announced and Dune bagged a whopping 10 nominations, however, the film's director Denis Villeneuve did was not recognised in the Best Director category. Several fans reacted to the Oscar snub online, but the director himself mentioned he was 'deeply pleased' by the nominations the film did get.

In an interview with MovieMaker magazine, the top-notch director opened up about not being nominated in the category, as he was widely expected to have been nominated. The Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27, 2022.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve opens up about Oscar snub

According to MovieMaker magazine via Variety, the director mentioned that a few months ago, he would have not believed that his film was in the running to win an Oscar. She then addressed the fact that he was not nominated for Best Director and mentioned that he does not take anything for granted and is 'deeply pleased' with the nominations that the film bagged. He said-

"Frankly, if you had told me a few months ago that we’d be in the Oscar race, that we’d have that kind of recognition, I would have not believed you." Speaking about the Oscar snub, he continued, "It’s really moving. If you’re nominated, it’s a beautiful thing…I don’t take things for granted, and I was deeply pleased with what we got."

The sci-fi flick also bagged 11 BAFTA 2022 nominations in categories including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Casting, Original Score, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup & Hair, Sound and Special Visual Effects. Dune was recently in the news when the makers of the film confirmed that the film would be returning with a sequel. The film saw Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and many other popular names from the industry take on pivotal roles.

