'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Reveals 'Batman' Is The Only Character He Can Relate To

One of the most highly anticipated Hollywood movies in India, sci-fi adventure Dune is all set to release on October 22. With the theatres opening up in several states including Maharastra in compliance with health norms, netizens are excited to enjoy the action on the big screen featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

While the anticipation of Dune is still high, director Denis Villeneuve recently revealed which is the only character he can relate to.

Denis Villeneuve reveals the 'only character he can relate to'

The 54-year-old filmmaker is behind some of the biggest movies of Hollywood over the years namely Prisoners, Enemy, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and more. However, he is also an avid fan of comic books as he recently revealed the only character he can relate to in his latest appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The character holding a special place in the heart of the Academy Award-nominated director is 'Batman'. He stated,

''Batman would be probably the only character that I could relate to. From what I read, like Arkham Asylum, a book like that, I got in contact with when I was an adult. It's for me, the character that I could connect to.''

The director was referring to a well-known novel touted as one of the most beloved Batman stories, the 1989 Grant Morrison's Batman: Arkham Asylum. For any fan wondering if the director is down to direct a superhero film, preferably The Batman, the hopes were promptly crushed when Villeneuve squashed the rumours of Warner Bros. approaching him for the same. It is also important to note that in an interview with El Mundo, the filmmaker stated that the Marvel films are a 'cut and paste of other films'.

More on Denis Villeneuve's Dune

With a star-studded cast featuring names like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, and more, the movie is creating a major buzz ahead of its release in India on October 22. During his appearance on the podcast, he also hinted at the possibility of the second part, adding, ''They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two because they love the movie.''

