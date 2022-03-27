'Dune' Director Gives Update On Sequel; Calls It 'biggest Challenge' Of His Career

Epic science fiction film Dune has performed remarkably both at the ticket windows as well as on the award front, bagging 10 Academy Award nods at the forthcoming Oscars event. The Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer had a terrific theatrical run, with makers now gearing up to bring its second instalment. Dune director Denis Villeneuve gave an update on the sequel, quipping that he's in prep mode right now.

In a conversation with ET Canada, Villeneuve mentioned that he'll resume working on the project after the Oscars 2022 conclude. During an event celebrating Canadian Oscar nominees, Denis called Dune: Part Two 'intense' and revealed that it's way more complicated than the first movie.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve calls sequel 'biggest challenge' of his career

Talking about the project, he said, "I'm in prep right now. Monday morning, as soon as we leave Los Angeles, it will be to start to go on with prep.". Denis refrained from divulging too many details about the project, calling it the 'biggest challenge' of his career.

"I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don't like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it's probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it's even more complex than Part One," he added.

The second instalment of Dune will cover the remaining half of Frank Herbert's iconic 1965 sci-fi novel. Denis had earlier stated that the film's script has been completed. Reportedly, Austin Butler is being considered for the role of Feyd-Rautha, the antagonist. The filmmaker had also revealed that Zendaya will play a much more prominent role in the sequel, which will follow her and Timothée on their desert adventures.

"For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she'll have a prominent part. We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert." he told Variety. According to Comicbook, speculations are rife of Dune's third part, to be based on Herbert's first sequel novel, Dune Messiah.

For the unversed, Dune is set in the future, chronicling Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his family being embroiled in a war for the desert planet Arrakis.