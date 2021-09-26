'Dune': Jason Momoa Gives Sneak Peek Into His Intense Fighting Workout; WATCH

Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes training video. In the video, he can be seen showcasing the intense fight choreography that he has learned for his upcoming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Sharing the brief video, the actor stated that the upcoming film's excitement is 'rising.' Take a look at Jason Momoa's latest workout video.

Jason Momoa drops BTS training video

Taking to his social media handle, Jason Momoa gave a sneak peek into his intense fight choreography. The video clip begins with the actor speaking about how "it's been like three weeks of training" and that he is "just a little nervous before the big fight. Don't want to get hurt, don't want to hurt anybody." The clip shows him training with the stunt team, learning swordplay and wrestling moves.

Sharing the video, Momoa wrote "So grateful for an amazing opening weekend in Europe, smashing expectations and the Dune excitement is rising! We crushed it in Europe, now we’re coming for the Middle East -the DUNE tour continues. Cheeeehuuuuuu. ALOHA IDAHO @dunemovie @wbpictures @legendary."

Along with Momoa, Dune also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, and Javier Bardem. The film focuses on Chalamet as the lead, Paul Atreides who, as the son of nobleman Duke Leto (Isaac), will take over as the head of House Atreides (the house that rules the desert planet, Arrakis). Atreides also receives combat training from the swordmaster, Duncan Idaho, Duke Leto's right-hand man (played by Momoa).

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune release date is October 22 this year. The epic science fiction film has a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth. The film is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the 1965's novel with the same title by Frank Herbert, primarily covering the first half of the book. The film was premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3. Dune will also be releasing on the online streaming site, HBO Max.

Post his breakout role as Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo and subsequently as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, Momoa has become a household name. The actor is also currently filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The second season will premiere on Apple TV+ series.

Image: AP