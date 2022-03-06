'Dune', 'Nightmare Alley' And List Of All The Winners Of Art Directors Guild Awards 2022

The 26th Art Directors Guild Awards was held on Saturday, March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. Awards for the live-action features were divided into three categories namely period, contemporary and fantasy. While Dune bagged the award in the fantasy category, Nightmare Alley and No Time to Die won the Art Directors Guild Awards for the period and contemporary respectively. Below we have listed down the complete nominees' list, updated with the winners of the Art Directors Guild Awards. The complete list of winners of the Art Directors Guild Awards is as follows: PERIOD FEATURE FILM Nightmare Alley Production Designer: Tamara Deverell (WINNER)

The French Dispatch Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza Production Designer: Florencia Martin

The Tragedy of Macbeth Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen FANTASY FEATURE FILM Dune Production Designer: Patrice Vermette (WINNER)

Cruella Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Production Designer: Sue Chan CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM No Time to Die Production Designer: Mark Tildesley (WINNER)

Candyman Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don’t Look Up Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Encanto Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové (WINNER)

Luca Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2 Art Director: Olivier Adam ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES Loki: “Glorious Purpose” Production Designer: Kasra Farahani (WINNER)

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace” Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding” Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds” Production Designer: Alec Hammond

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” Production Designer: Andrew Laws ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES Squid Game: “Gganbu” Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago” Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person” Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward” Production Designer: Cary White TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES WandaVision Production Designer: Mark Worthington (WINNER)

Halston Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mare of Easttown Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

The Underground Railroad Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

The White Lotus Production Designer: Laura Fox HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren” Production Designer: Kate Bunch (WINNER)

Hacks: “Primm” Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” Production Designer: Curt Beech

Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!” Production Designer: Bo Welch

Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours” Production Designer: Paul Cripps MULTI-CAMERA SERIES Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter (WINNER)

Bob Hearts Abishola: “Bowango” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Call Your Mother: “Pilot” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake, “An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride” Production Designer: John Shaffner

Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave” Production Designer: Almitra Corey

Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It” Production Designer: Kristan Andrews COMMERCIALS Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” Production Designer: François Audouy (WINNER)

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer” Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

Gucci: “Aria” Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: “Made to Change” Production Designer: François Audouy MUSIC VIDEOS Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman (WINNER)

Coldplay “Higher Power” Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe” Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” Production Designer: François Audouy

Pink: “All I Know So Far” Production Designer: François Audouy VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff” Production Designer: John Janavs (WINNER)

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky” Production Designer: James McGowan

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu VARIETY SPECIAL Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115) Production Designer: Stephan Olson (WINNER)

American Express – Unstaged (with SZA) Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Production Designer: James Kronzer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

