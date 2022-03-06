'Dune', 'Nightmare Alley' And List Of All The Winners Of Art Directors Guild Awards 2022

The 26th Art Directors Guild Awards was held on Saturday, March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. Awards for the live-action features were divided into three categories namely period, contemporary and fantasy. While Dune bagged the award in the fantasy category, Nightmare Alley and No Time to Die won the Art Directors Guild Awards for the period and contemporary respectively. Below we have listed down the complete nominees' list, updated with the winners of the Art Directors Guild Awards.
The complete list of winners of the Art Directors Guild Awards is as follows:
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
- Nightmare Alley Production Designer: Tamara Deverell (WINNER)
- The French Dispatch Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
- Licorice Pizza Production Designer: Florencia Martin
- The Tragedy of Macbeth Production Designer: Stefan Dechant
- West Side Story Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
- Dune Production Designer: Patrice Vermette (WINNER)
- Cruella Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife Production Designer: François Audouy
- The Green Knight Production Designer: Jade Healy
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Production Designer: Sue Chan
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
- No Time to Die Production Designer: Mark Tildesley (WINNER)
- Candyman Production Designer: Cara Brower
- Don’t Look Up Production Designer: Clayton Hartley
- In the Heights Production Designer: Nelson Coates
- The Lost Daughter Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Encanto Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové (WINNER)
- Luca Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares
- Raya and the Last Dragon Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
- Sing 2 Art Director: Olivier Adam
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
- Loki: “Glorious Purpose” Production Designer: Kasra Farahani (WINNER)
- Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace” Production Designer: Rory Cheyne
- The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding” Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola
- Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds” Production Designer: Alec Hammond
- The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” Production Designer: Andrew Laws
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
- Squid Game: “Gganbu” Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun (WINNER)
- The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago” Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
- The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person” Production Designer: Nelson Coates
- Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” Production Designer: Stephen Carter
- Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward” Production Designer: Cary White
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
- WandaVision Production Designer: Mark Worthington (WINNER)
- Halston Production Designer: Mark Ricker
- Mare of Easttown Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham
- The Underground Railroad Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
- The White Lotus Production Designer: Laura Fox
HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
- What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren” Production Designer: Kate Bunch (WINNER)
- Hacks: “Primm” Production Designer: Jon Carlos
- Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” Production Designer: Curt Beech
- Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!” Production Designer: Bo Welch
- Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours” Production Designer: Paul Cripps
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
- Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter (WINNER)
- Bob Hearts Abishola: “Bowango” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
- Call Your Mother: “Pilot” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
- The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake, “An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride” Production Designer: John Shaffner
- Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave” Production Designer: Almitra Corey
- Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It” Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
COMMERCIALS
- Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” Production Designer: François Audouy (WINNER)
- Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer” Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
- Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
- Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver
- Gucci: “Aria” Production Designer: Jeremy Reed
- Neom: “Made to Change” Production Designer: François Audouy
MUSIC VIDEOS
- Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman (WINNER)
- Coldplay “Higher Power” Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
- Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe” Production Designer: François Audouy
- Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” Production Designer: François Audouy
- Pink: “All I Know So Far” Production Designer: François Audouy
VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff” Production Designer: John Janavs (WINNER)
- A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky” Production Designer: James McGowan
- Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
- Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
VARIETY SPECIAL
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115) Production Designer: Stephan Olson (WINNER)
- American Express – Unstaged (with SZA) Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Production Designer: James Kronzer
- Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden
- Yearly Departed Production Designer: Frida Oliva
