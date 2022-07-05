Dune Star Zendaya Reveals Why She Feels Silly Being An Actor; 'May Seem Ridiculous But...'

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated romantic sports-drama film Challengers and the science-fiction movie Dune: Part Two, Zendaya has been garnering attention for her latest interaction during which she revealed how she feels silly being an actor. On the other hand, she even reflected on how lucky she feels when the audiences are able to relate to the characters she portrays onscreen.

Zendaya reveals why she feels silly being an actor

According to Zendaya’s interaction with Vogue Italia, the Euphoria actor went candid about how sometimes feels silly being an actor because it feels as if she make-believes for a living which seems ridiculous. However, she even reflects on how she then remembers the stories she is telling and the reasons behind them. While speaking about her performance in Euphoria, she revealed how she had had so many people reach out to her and shared their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that. She then mentioned how it feels lucky to see people finding connection points to the characters and added that it gave her purpose.

“Sometimes I feel kind of silly being an actor. Because it’s like I make-believe for a living, which may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories that I'm telling & the reasons behind them. Especially as of recent with Euphoria, I had so many people reach out and share their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that. People find their connection points to these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, they feel very connected to me and they've been able to heal and grow and learn and mend parts of their own past, and that to me is invaluable. That gives me purpose.”, she stated.

Zendaya is currently gearing up for the release of Dune Part 2. The film will see several members of the cast returning and reprising their roles. Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Zendaya will reunite for the film. On the other hand, Zendaya will also feature in the film Challengers. Both films are expected to hit the screens in 2023.

Image: Instagram/@zendaya