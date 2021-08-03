'DUNE: The Sisterhood': Know All About The Release Date, Trailer, Timeline & Cast

Dune: The Sisterhood is an upcoming Netflix series, which is going to tell the story of Bene Gesserit, who is seen as a religious and quasi-magical witch within the Dune canon. Dune is a science-fiction series that is based on author Fran Herbert's 1965 novel 'Dune'. In 2019, screenwriter Jon Spaihts was the screenwriter and showrunner. Later, in July 2022, Deane Ademu-John played the role of Spaihts and became the showrunner of The Sisterhood. The latter has also worked as a producer on popular series on Netflix, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, The CW's, The Vampire Diaries, to name a few.

Dune movie cast

As the series is currently in the production stage, the cast of the series has not been revealed. As per speculation, it is believed that some actors from the movies will be seen starring in pivotal roles. Dune movie cast includes Lady Jessica who will be played by Rebecca Ferguson, part of the Bene Gesserit. The role of the Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam will be played by Charlotte Pampling.

Dune: The Sisterhood Trailer

Currently, the series is in the initial stage of production. So, the trailer has not yet been released. The fans, however, can grab a book called The Sister of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

When is Dune coming out? Know all about the release date

The makers of the series have not made any official announcement regarding the release date for Dune. The Sisterhood was slated to launch in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed and may hit the screens this year or maybe next year.

Timeline of Dune

The upcoming series of Dune will be the prequel to the film. Meaning, the show will take place before Dune part one. However, there has been no announcement regarding the dates.

Dune's timeline is several years old. Moreover, there is a possibility that the Sisterhood could recon various assumptions about the inception of the Bene Gesserit. Meanwhile, the most important character in the show will be Bene Gesserit as Paul's mother, Lady Jessica.

