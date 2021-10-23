Last Updated:

'Dune': Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya Starrer Earns $130 Million At Global Box Office

After its global premiere on October 21, 'Dune' has won the hearts of fans, which is clear by its performance at the box office.

After its global premiere on October 21, Dune has won the hearts of fans, which is clear by its performance at the global box office. The Timothee Chalamet starter earned 130 million dollars worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The film featured a star-studded cast including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, David  Dastmalchian, Josh Brolin, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The film was an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel by the same name.

Dune earns big at the box office

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune did exceedingly well at the box office after just two days of its release. The film grossed at a whopping 130 million dollars worldwide. The film was one of the much-awaited Hollywood films of the year and the release of its trailer created a buzz among fans. The gripping clip gave fans a glimpse into the storyline and the characters in the film. The trailer sees Chalamet and Momoa's characters planning to help Zendaya's planet gain back its freedom. It also lets fans into the dynamic that Zendaya and Chalamet's characters will share with each other, as the duo shares a kiss in the trailer. The trailer features picturesque landscapes and Chalamet and Momoa's characters fighting dangerous forces that has made the film something to look forward to.

The science fiction film first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and stole the hearts of the audience. The film made headlines after it received an eight-minute standing ovation at the event. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao rushed through the aisle and congratulate the director of Dune. Chalamet became the heartthrob of many recently and reports published by ANI mentioned that he received the most applause at the festival. The actor is paired opposite Zendaya in the film and called her character, Chani a 'fighter'. However, she also mentioned that she had a small role and was on set only for four days. She also opened up about stepping into her character and mentioned it was 'so much fun figuring her out'.

Image: Twitter/@dunemovie

