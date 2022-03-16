'Dune' To 'The Power Of The Dog,' Here's How To Watch Oscar 2022 Nominated Films Online

During this year's Oscar nominations, films like The Power of the Dog swept maximum nominations followed by Dune. The Power of the Dog won 12 nominations while Dune with 10 nods, and West Side Story with seven. With the big ceremony just around the corner, fans excitedly want to do a quick recap of all the nominations and nominees.

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place on March 27 this year, giving us some time to watch the 2022 nominees ahead of the ceremony. While there are certain films that viewers might not be able to watch in theatres, surprisingly, they can watch them online as well.

For the unversed, Dune — the epic science fiction film that made its debut in October in cinemas and on HBO Max — is coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 25 in India. The movie features a star-studded cast including the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem in pivotal roles.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Nominees Online

With the main event nearing, are you wondering how to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees online? Due to the ongoing COVID-19 measures and plenty of nods for films bankrolled by streaming services, you can now watch many of the 2022 Oscar-nominated films online.

Most are available to stream on services like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix, and others are available to rent on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Vudu. Take a look at ways where the viewers can stream 2022 Oscar nominees.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Best Picture Nominees Online

Belfast — Buy it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

Coda — Stream it exclusively on Apple TV+.

Don’t Look Up — Stream it exclusively on Netflix.

Drive My Car — Stream it for free on HBO Max, or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Dune — Stream it for free on HBO Max, or rent it to stream on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, or Apple TV for $5.99.

King Richard — Purchase to stream on Prime Video, Vudu, or Google Play for $19.99.

Licorice Pizza — Purchase to stream on Prime Video, Vudu, or Google Play for $19.99.

Nightmare Alley — Stream it for free on HBO Max or Hulu. The Power of the Dog — Stream it for free on Netflix.

West Side Story — Stream it on Disney+, or buy it to stream Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

How to Watch Best Actress and Best Actor Nominees Online

Being the Ricardos (Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman) — Stream it for free on Prime Video with a Prime membership.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) — Stream it for free on HBO Max, or rent it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $3.99.

The Lost Daughter (Olivia Colman) — Stream it for free on Netflix.

Madres Paralelas (Penélope Cruz) — Buy it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

Spencer (Kristen Stewart) — Stream it for free on Hulu, or rent it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Denzel Washington) — Stream it for free on Apple TV+.

Tick, Tick… BOOM! (Andrew Garfield) — Stream it for free on Netflix.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Animated Film Nominees Online

Encanto — Stream it for free on Disney+, or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Flee — Stream it for free on Hulu, or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Luca — Stream it for free on Disney+, or purchase it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines — Stream it for free on Netflix or rent it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $2.99.

Raya and the Last Dragon — Stream it for free on Disney+, or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $3.99.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Documentary Film Nominees Online

Ascension — Stream it for free on Paramount+.

Attica — Stream it for free with an Amazon Prime membership, or buy it on Prime Video or Vudu for $9.99.

Flee — Stream it for free on Hulu, or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Summer of Soul — Stream it for free on Hulu or Disney+, or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99

Writing With Fire — Currently unavailable online or in theatres.

How to Stream to 2022 Oscar Best Original Song Nominees

Be Alive – Beyoncé and Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

IMAGE: Twitter/TPOTD/Dune/AP