'Dungeons & Dragons' Actor Regé-Jean Page Admits He Has Never Played The Fantasy Game

Regé-Jean Page is all set to star in two new movies this year. The actor will be seen in The Russo Brothers' The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. He will also be seen in Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's Dungeons & Dragons.

The makers of the Dungeons & Dragons movie got candid about their experience of working with the Bridgerton actor in an interview with Variety. The filming for the movie began in April 2021 and is currently in progress. The directors stated that Regé-Jean Page fit the role perfectly. They added that the actor naturally exuded "dignity and heroism" which was exactly what they needed in the fantasy genre. According to the directors, the role in the movie would allow Page to explore the full spectrum of his talent.

Regé-Jean Page in Dungeons & Dragon movie

The Bridgerton actor was cast in the fantasy movie in February 2021 along with Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. The news of Page leaving Bridgerton was revealed in early April 2021 on the show's official Instagram handle. In the same interview, Page revealed that he didn't know much about his character in Dungeons & Dragons.

For the unversed, Dungeons & Dragons is a role-playing fantasy game designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. The upcoming movie based on the popular American game. Page told the interviewer that he had played many Japanese role-playing games but had little to no experience playing D&D. He also said that he played Diablo when he was growing up. He believed that playing that game allowed him to understand his role as a paladin and that he knew what it meant to a certain degree.

He admitted that he had watched his friends play Baldur's Gate and, therefore, called himself "a second-generation Dungeons and Dragoner". He said that his friends have been helping him understand it and gave him a crash course of the fantasy role-playing game. The role in the movie also made him feel happy about the fact that he could learn on the job and felt that it was a treat as an actor.

The actor was attracted to his role in the movie because of the script. He believes that the movie would be a huge relief for the game's fans. He went onto note that after the movies produced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the genre of storytelling had increased its standards. He estimates that the Dungeons & Dragons movie would live up to that mark.

Dungeons & Dragons movie is expected to release in 2023. The star cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Jason Wong, and many others. The film is being bankrolled by Entertainment One and Sweetpea Entertainment.

Image: Regé-Jean Page's Instagram

