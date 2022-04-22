'Dungeons & Dragons': Makers Reveal Official Title Of Chris Pine & Rege-Jean Page's Movie

Paramount Pictures and eOne recently announced the official title of Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page's upcoming fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons. Coming as an adaptation of the iconic tabletop RPG, it has now been titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The announcement was made on the film's official social media handles, with a teaser accompanied by intense background music.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant among others. Originally set to release in 2021, the film faced myriad postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now hit threats on March 3, 2023.

Taking to their social media handle on Friday, April 22, the makers dropped a brief clip revealing the title. In the caption, they mentioned, "Our campaign begins," further introducing the ensemble cast.

The project has Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley on board as directors, who also serve as the screenplay writers alongside Michael Gilio. Gilio and Chris McKay have conceived the film's story, while Pine, Goldstein, and Daley are executively producing it alongside Denis L.

In a conversation with Variety last year, Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page teased the film and mentioned it will be a "huge sigh of relief for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ fans everywhere." He continued, "It’s a brilliant job. I’m literally paying my mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons.”

On the other hand, Chris Pine called the project an amalgamation of Game of Thrones, The Princess Bride, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, along with The Goonies. Recalling his fun and thrilling time on the sets, he told Collider, "It’s poppy, it’s ’80s heartfelt; there’s a bit of ‘Goonies’ in there."

Pine further stated, "I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who knows, but I think we got a good shot. We had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for." He also called the director duo “killer guys" who know how to 'make comedy with heart'.

