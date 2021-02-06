Dustin Diamond Leaves A Heartbreaking Audio Clip For His Friend Days Before His Passing

In a heartbreaking audio recording, the late comedian and actor Dustin Diamond can be heard saying that his throat hurts, just sometime before his tragic passing. In spite of the same, in the audio clip, which is in the possession of The Sun, one can hear that Diamond managed to crack a joke, which was presumably his last one. The report stated that three days before Dustin Diamond's death, the actor had recorded the same and sent it to his friend, Dan Block. The report even communicated that this was probably the last time Saved By The Bell's Dustin Diamond spoke as three days prior to his passing, he had lost his ability to speak at all.

Contents of the recording:

The audio snippet that is in the possession of the aforementioned publication has Dustin Diamond, in a strained voice, expressing how he is unable to speak and compared it to dropping honey on the bedsheet. The final seconds of Diamond's recording has him saying that it is not the 5-second-rule, but it is the 0.00005-second rule that is going to take his life. As per the report, his friend, Dan Block, said that the recording is a testament to how the actor managed to keep a sense of humour, even though Dustin Diamond's cancer was sure to take his life.

About Dustin Diamond

According to a report on BBC regarding the same, Dustin Diamond, who rose to stardom as a result of his act in Saved By The Bell, breathed his last on Monday morning after succumbing to the complications of Stage 4 cancer. The report even stated that Dustin was an artist of Jewish and a resident to San Jose, a well-known suburb based in California. Further along, his obituaries all over the internet said that he went to Zion Lutheran School and stepped into the realm of the entertainment industry as a child. His portrayal of the character of Samuel "Screech" Powers for thirteen years from throughout the various incarnations of the show that came to be known as Saved By The Bell during its end proved to be his ticket to stardom. At the time of his passing, Diamond was all of 44 years old.

