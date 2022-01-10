Dwayne Hickman No More: 'The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis' Star Loses Battle To Parkinson's

Actor, producer and TV director Dwayne Bernard Hickman, who is known for his performance in the 1950s and '60s sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 87. According to a report by Variety, the actor passed away due to complications related to Parkinson's disease. The news of his death was confirmed to the outlet by the actor's public relations head, Harlan Boll.

Dwayne Hickman dies at the age of 87

Born on May 18, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, Dwayne Hickman began screen acting at an early age with appearances in The Boy With the Green Hair and the 1940's release The Grapes of Wrath. As a teenager, the late actor starred as Chuck MacDonald in The Bob Cummings Show, in which he appeared alongside the titular comedian across the sitcom's four-year run.

In the year 1959, Hickman bagged the marquee role on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. He starred in all 148 episodes of the 20th Century Fox sitcom. After attending Loyola University in the '60s and earning a degree in Economics, he returned to the entertainment industry to act in films like How to Stuff a Wild Bikini, Ski Party and Cat Ballou. Beyond film, Hickman also appeared in numerous television series and performed on stage in touring productions.

In the 1970s, Hickman became a network executive at CBS Television. Over a decade-long tenure in the entertainment industry, the filmmaker also supervised productions such as Maude, M*A*S*H and Designing Women. He has helmed various episodes of different half-hour comedy-dramas.

Hickman also had a co-starring role in The Night at the Roxbury and Saving Gilligan's Island and a recurring role in UPN TV's Clueless. Beyond acting, he was also a practising artist, painting various house and landscape series in oils. Hickman also co-authored his biography, Forever Dobie: The Many Lives of Dwayne Hickman, alongside his wife, Joan Roberts.

As per Variety, Hickman got married thrice, once to Carol Christensen, then briefly to Joanne Papile. In 1983, he tied the knot with Joan Roberts, who he remained married to for the rest of his life. The actor is survived by his wife and sons - Albert and John Hickman.

