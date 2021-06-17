Dwayne Johnson Admits That His Fans "almost Convinced Him" To Run For President

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson very recently admitted that he almost considered rallying for the position of the White House's prime resident back in the day. As per what he said during his interaction with the officials at People magazine, Dwayne Johnson revealed that when he found out that a vast majority of the American population are in support of the actor running for president, it forced him to "Humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn". Sometime around the presidential campaigns back in the year 2020, a survey revealed that a total of 46 per cent of Americans would try their level best to make Dwayne Johnson's presidential run a success. While talking about the reason behind the same, Johnson opined that at the time, the Americans wanted a "better leadership", hence they were in support.

Finally, while talking about the same, he said that he will surely consider a presidential run if the people want him to be president. While talking about whether or not he has what it takes to run a country, Johnson admitted that he possibly doesn't have the patience. More information regarding Dwayne Johnson's Presidential run, should it ever happen, will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Dwayne Johnson's latest project:

Dwayne Johnson will be soon seen as the titular anti-hero, Black Adam in an upcoming superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Produced by DC Films, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo. it is set for distribution by Warner Bros. The initial scenes of Dwayne Johnson's debut superhero film will be reportedly set in a fictitious city known as Kandhar, where Dwayne Johnson's character and those close to him are enslaved for the purpose of carrying out tasks that could be termed as modern-day labour. In response, Johnson's character will be seen revolting against his then-masters, leading to his banishment that would last for over five millennia.

Then the film will supposedly shift its focus to the present day, where he will be seen battling the Justice Society of America, comprised of the likes of Atom Smasher, played by Black Adam cast member(s) Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Djimon Hounsou as The original Shazam Wizard. It wasn't too long ago when Dwayne Johnson's Instagram family got to see a glimpse of the super-suit that the actor will be seen wearing in the upcoming feature presentation. The image that teases Johnson's look from the same can be found below.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam:

