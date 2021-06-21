Dwayne Johnson Aka Black Adam Gives A Glimpse Of What A Superhero Diet Looks Like

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram having more than 250 million followers. He has been quite active on the social media platform. The actor recently shared his diet plan for the Black Adam role and updated on the movie's production.

Dwayne Johnson shares Black Adam diet as the team goes into the final three weeks of production

The Rock posted a picture of his meal from post-leg training at night. It has ground tenderloin, brown rice with broccoli, and pineapple in a bowl. He stated that he eats it with around "8oz-10oz" of water. The actor mentioned that all of his six meals per day are strictly measured out - including water and sodium. Dwayne Johnson noted it is because they are going into their final three weeks of production for the filming of Black Adam. He advised to "Commit, push all chips in and do your best to trust the process," for his followers. Take a look at his post below:

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left fire and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. As the actor thanked his conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi, he wrote that the pancakes at his home would taste good after all the stretch. Check out a few replies below.

Dwayne Johnson has been extensively training for his anti-hero character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He has shared several of his workout pictures and diet. The wrestler turned actor will have shirtless scenes in the movie showing his bulky physique. Take a look at a couple of his Black Adam training posts below.

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam cast plays the titular role. It also includes Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Uli Latukefu, and others. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with the latest draft penned by Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Black Adam release date is set for July 29, 2022.

IMAGE: THEROCK INSTAGRAM

