Dwayne Johnson Aka Black Adam Teases A Showdown Between Zachary Levi And Aldis Hodge

Dwayne Johnson very recently took to Instagram in order to leave a comment on one of Aldis Hodge's posts on social media that sees him posing alongside DCEU's Shazam, Zachary Levi. Through the same, the Black Adam star has implied that one of the upcoming DCEU films will see Hodge's Hawkeye and Levi's Shazam indulge in a fight. As one has come to expect from Johnson, he has done so by saying things that may come across as "tough love" to many. Read on for more.

Aldis Hodge's Instagram post featuring Zachary Levi

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram blackmail to Hodge

In addition to the above comment by Johnson, several others from the entertainment fraternity took to the comments section of the same in order to express what they thought of the post and the witty message it was shared with. Many people, in fact, can be seen expressing that they found the message that was shared with the photo truly hilarious. Some of those can be found below.

About Dwayne Johnson's latest project:

Dwayne Johnson will be soon seen as the titular anti-hero, Black Adam in an upcoming superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Produced by DC Films, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo. it is set for distribution by Warner Bros. The initial scenes of Dwayne Johnson's debut superhero film will be reportedly set in a fictitious city known as Kandhar, where Dwayne Johnson's character and those close to him are enslaved for the purpose of carrying out tasks that could be termed as modern-day labour. In response, Johnson's character will be seen revolting against his then-masters, leading to his banishment that would last for over five millennia. Then the film will supposedly shift its focus to the present day, where he will be seen battling the Justice Society of America, comprised of the likes of Atom Smasher, played by Black Adam cast member(s) Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Djimon Hounsou as The original Shazam Wizard.

It wasn't too long ago when Johnson himself took to Instagram to give his fans and followers yet another glimpse of his Black Adam suit. This time around, instead of teasing it through the veil of a sports jersey, the leading Black Adam cast member shared a monochrome silhouette of himself as the character. The only thing visible in connection to the character's suit is its metallic boots, while the rest of the outfit is shrouded in an antique-looking cardigan. One can take a look at the post which gives the viewer a glimpse of the suit that will be worn by Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam as its titular character right here.

