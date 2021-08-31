Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'Jungle Cruise' Sequel

After the success of Jungle Cruise at the box office, makers are now gearing up for the sequel of the fantasy adventure movie. Lead actor Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are also set to reprise their roles as skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton, respectively for the sequel. The movie is based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to reprise their roles in the Jungle Cruise

As per Hollywood Reporter, Jungle Cruise has crossed $100 million at the domestic box office, whereas internationally, it's collected over $187 million. After the success of the movie, the makers have kickstarted the preparations for a sequel. Along with the lead actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, director Jaume Collet-Serra and the film’s producing team of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will also be back for the sequel.

The movie was in development for more than 15 years before finally making its way to the screen and is based on the popular Disneyland attraction, where it was one of the original rides when the theme park opened in 1955. The movie follows the captain of a small riverboat who takes a scientist and her brother through a jungle in search of the 'Tree of Life'. Jungle Crusie also stars Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The movie was released in the United States on July 30, 2021, simultaneously in theatres and digitally through Disney+ with Premier Access.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is all set to make his debut in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with Black Adam. The movie is intended to be a spin-off from Shazam! that was released in 2019. It was also the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe. Dwayne will play the role of Teth-Adam/Black Adam, an antihero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years. He will become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam and shares his powers with the ancient wizard of the same name.

Emily Blunt will next be seen in the Western drama television miniseries The English. Blunt will play the role of an Englishwoman who arrives in the West in 1890 looking for revenge on the man she holds responsible for the death of her son.

IMAGE: JUNGLE CRUISE INSTAGRAM