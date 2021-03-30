Dwayne Johnson Announces New Black Adam Release Date In A Grand Style; WATCH

Black Adam is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular superhero character. Like several other projects, the movie was indefinitely delayed by Warner Bros. Studios following the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the makers have announced a brand-new premiere date.

New 'Black Adam' release date revealed by Dwayne Johnson in an epic video

The Rock unveiled the new Black Adam release date via his social media handles. He posted a video in which his voiceover announcement takes over Times Square. The date was revealed before the NCAA tournament game between UCLA and Alabama. Black Adam will arrive on July 29, 2022.

The film was earlier scheduled to open on December 22, 2021. However, it got postponed due to a delay in production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The production of the project will now commence in late April. Take a look at the video below.

Black Adam cast includes Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All The Boys: Always & Forever) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. They are members of the Justice Society of America (JSA). Sarah Shahi (Reverie) is also a part of the Black Adam cast, possibly portraying Adrianna Tomaz / Isis the love interest of Dwayne Johnson's character, along with Marwan Kenzari (Oldguard) in an undisclosed role.

Black Adam plot is speculated to show the Justice Society of America who finds potential in The Rock as Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was captive for thousands of years in Kahndaq. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has partnered with Dwayne Johnson on Disney's The Jungle Cruise. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned down the latest draft of the film. The project has been in development for quite a long time. Fans are excited to see the superhero character in the DCEU and his interaction ahead with other characters, like Zachary Levi's Shazam or Superman.

Promo Image Source: DC YouTube