Dwayne Johnson Begins Countdown For Worldwide Release Of 'Jungle Cruise' In New Insta Post

Dwayne Johnson is one of the prominent American artists who enjoy a massive fan following from all over the world. As the actor, as well as his fans, await the release of his upcoming movie, Jungle Cruise, he could not keep calm and began the countdown for it from 10 days. Dwyane Johnson left all his fans excited as he began the countdown and even shared the Jungle Cruise Trailer to escalate their curiosity.

Jungle Cruise countdown begins

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted the trailer of one of his highly-anticipated movies, Jungle Cruise. In the caption, he stated how the movie was all geared up to release in 10 days and added fire emojis next to it to depict how fiery the news was. He also wrote, “The liquor stays” and stated that the movie will have a worldwide release on July 30.

Many of the fans were excited to see Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post and showered it with hearts to depict how much they loved his post. Many of them also added fire emojis in the comments section to express their excitement for the movie, while others stated how they could not wait further for the release of the film. Even several celebrity artists such as Naz Tokio, Ilaria Urbinati and others took to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post and revealed how excited they were to watch his upcoming movie. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post.

As the actor is promoting his movie, Jungle Cruise among his fans, he recently showcased how his costume was on display at one of the theatres and revealed how cool was that. Sharing more on the film, he wrote, “Not only is our film inspired by the iconic Disney ride, but also iconic adventure movies we loved watching growing up ~ INDIANA JONES, ROMANCING THE STONE and THE AFRICAN QUEEN.” The actor further shared his excitement on how he was looking forward to his fans watching his movie, he stated, “An incredible amount of care, pride, detail and sweat went into every aspect of our movie and CAN’T WAIT for you to watch it Our red carpet world premiere is THIS SATURDAY at DISNEYLAND!!! #JUNGLECRUISE In theaters worldwide & @disneyplus JULY 30th.”

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.