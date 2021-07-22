Dwayne Johnson Bids Adieu To 'Fast & Furious' Films; Wishes Good Luck To Former Co-actors

Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne Johnson revealed the fate of his character, Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious franchise. The Rock has confirmed that he will not be appearing in any future Fast and Furious installments while responding to the comments made by his former co-actor, Vin Diesel. According to the report, earlier, Diesel had claimed that he had to give some "tough love" to his Fast and Furious co-actors. Responding to that, Johnson "laughed hard".

Dwayne Johnson wishes "best of luck" to the Fast and Furious team

In a recent interview with the outlet, Johnson responded to Vin Diesel's recent comments that the duo's beef can be traced back to the "tough love" he gave Johnson to elicit a great performance on their 2011's release Fast Five. Johnson said that he "laughed and laughed hard" while he heard the comments. Johnson believes that "everyone had a laugh at that" and that he will "leave it at that". It was later that the wrestler-turned-actor confirmed that we won't be rejoining the Fast and Furious family. Johnson wished his former co-actors "the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11, and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies they do that will be without him".

According to the report, earlier Diesel had commented 'not Felliniesque', but 'he would do anything he'd have to do in order to get performances in anything he is producing'. As per the reports by ANI, in an interview in the month of June, Diesel had addressed the tension between him and Johnson that reportedly started as they stopping shooting The Fate of the Furious in the year 2016. Diesel had stated, "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it need to be". "As a producer to say, okay we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard this character as someone that they don't know-- Hobs hits youlike a ton of bricks".

Dwayne Johnson's declaration about his exit comes only a month after the upcoming F9's mid-credits scene starred a surprise cameo by Jason Statham, who was Johnson's partner on Hobbs & Shaw. Jason Statham's return has been widely expected to continue with the upcoming Fast and Furious sequel. F9 had its world premiere in South Korea and was released in United States and several other countries. The film will be releasing in India on August 5, 2021.

IMAGE: PTI

