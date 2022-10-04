Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 20 Yrs In Hollywood With Nostalgia, Gratitude & Wall Of Fame

Twenty years ago, Dwayne Johnson walked into an industry that scrutinised his every move. On Monday, in a lavish hotel room, he stood in front of a colourful mosaic that displays his filmography over the years.

Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, recently celebrated 20 years in Hollywood and shared a heartfelt video on the occasion.

The video, which spans a minute and 30 seconds, features the actor inside a hotel room, sporting a white vest and sunglasses.

The Instagram video starts off with Johnson talking about a gesture by the hotel that touched his heart. He displays several items from the brands he is associated with, placed in his room. Johnson further proceeds to pan the camera to a wall that features posters of all his films.

He then goes on to reminisce about the time when he was told to be like megastars Will Smith and George Clooney if he wanted to succeed in his acting career.

Dwayne Johnson recalls early days in Hollywood

"I’ve never seen my movies laid out like this and it was a reminder for me to say thank you guys around the world, you and your families, thank you for the love, the support, the trust that I could deliver my passions. When I first got to Hollywood 20 years ago, I worked my a** off to get here and they told me, ‘look you can’t call yourself The Rock, don’t go to the gym, don’t talk about pro-wrestling. Be like George Clooney, be like Will Smith.’ And I said ‘no I’m not gonna be like those guys I gotta be myself and if I fail at my Hollywood career then at least I fail knowing I was me,” the California-born star said.

“Now years later I see this [mosaic] all because of you guys, I thank you and I love you. Thank you so much,” he concluded.

The 50-year-old star is set to feature in Black Adam, an action-fantasy film by Warner Bros.