Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter's Bday At A Private Screening Of 'SING 2'; See Pics

Dwayne Johnson recently gave his fans a sneak peek at his daughter's best daddy-daughter day as he celebrated his daughter Jazzy's sixth birthday. He further revealed that he enjoyed her birthday at a private screening of the movie, Sing 2 and urged the fans to watch it soon as it was a must-see this Christmas.

Dwayne Johnson watches Sing 2 with his daughter Jazzy

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos in which he can be seen posing with his daughter as they attend a private screening of the film, Sing 2. In the first one, he can be seen posing with his daughter with a 'Happy Birthday Jazzy' message on the movie screen. In the next one, he dropped a short clip from the film that depicted one of the songs of the film while in the last one, he posted a cute picture of his daughter as she was having a look at the cartoon cut-outs of the movie characters.

In the caption, he wished his daughter a happy birthday and informed the makers of the film how much they both loved the film. He even congratulated the whole cast of the film and teased that the ending of the film was phenomenal. He also stated that between SING 2, Spider-Man, and The Matrix, their Christmas Box office results will be robust and healthy.

The caption read, "Had the BEST daddy/daughter day with Jazzy to celebrate her big 6th birthday!!! Private screening of the new movie, SING 2 and we LOVED IT. Congrats to the whole cast (who sang and performed their asses off), the entire production crew and Illumination Animation. No spoilers but that “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” ending is phenomenal. And a big mahalo to my UNIVERSAL family for always taking care of my babies and family. Their joy is everything SING 2 is awesome and a must-see this Christmas weekend!!! I think between SING 2, Spider-Man, and The Matrix~ our Christmas box office results$ will be very robust and healthy!!! Great way to close out the year with great movies for everyone" (sic)

Many celebrities and fans took to the comments section and dropped in birthday wishes for Dwayne Johnson's daughter while many others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for their father-daughter moment. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post.

(Image: Instagram/@therock)