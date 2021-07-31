Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Highest Audience Score Of His Entire Career With 'Jungle Cruise'

American actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson is currently celebrating the release of his latest film Jungle Cruise. Johnson starred in this adventure fantasy alongside Emily Blunt. The film was released on Friday, July 30, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access in some parts of the world. The San Andreas actor recently shared how grateful he is to the audience as they made Jungle Cruise the highest Rotten Tomatoes audience scorer film of his career. He thanked the audience in his recent post that he shared. Have a look:

Dwayne Johnson celebrates the success of Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson, who enjoys a following of over 257 million, took to his social media handles to share that his latest film, Jungle Cruise, got the Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 94%. The actor also shared the list of his movies with more than 85% score. He further mentioned the adventure fantasy had become the highest scorer film of his career. He wrote, "Just blown away. Thank you!!! Highest @RottenTomatoes audience score of my entire career ~ and that’s a long a** time cause I’m a dinosaur 🦖 Jumanji 87% Jumanji 2 87% Hobbs 88% Moana 89% JUNGLE CRUISE 94%!!!! 🙏🏾🍿🌎 People have spoken! The adventure of a lifetime….". He further wrote, "Enjoy #JUNGLECRUISE Playing now in theatres worldwide. And playing now in your living rooms on @disneyplus!"

The Rock's fans reacted to his latest post and shared how they felt about the film. A fan wrote, "Just saw it! Loved it! Laughed and cried in all the right places! Thank you for making it!," while another one commented with, "Outstanding❤️❤️.". The Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer rating of the film is 62%. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 6.9 on 10.

Details about Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise casts Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The film also casts Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Paul Giamatti, and Andy Nyman in supporting roles. The film was helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, while Dwayne Johnson co-produced it. The plot of the film revolves around Dr Lily Houghton and her skipper Frank Wolff, who goes on an adventure to the Amazon forests in search of a healing tree.

