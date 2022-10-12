Dwayne Johnson Drops Big Hint About Return Of Superman; Here's What He Said

Fans have been eager to know if they will catch a glimpse of Superman in the upcoming film Black Adam. As Black Adam is one of the most powerful villains according to DC Comics, viewers are willing to watch him compete with Superman. After much speculation, Dwayne Johnson recently gave a ray of hope to fans about the face-off as he revealed he has plans to make a separate movie for the same.

Dwayne Johnson is currently flying to different countries for the promotions of his upcoming DC film Black Adam. During a recent chat with CinemaBlend, The Rock said that the reason behind bringing the DC villain to the big screens is to open the doors for a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. When the actor-producer was asked if he is intending to make such a film, he said, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man." While Johnson is positive about Superman's return to the DCEU, it is not clear if Henry Cavil will be behind the Man of Steel's costume.

Johnson further added, "I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin." He clarified that the movie will not be a sequel and said, "And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was… you know, Black Adam. Two years ago, the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not the rest of the masses out there. What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want."

More about Black Adam

Apart from Johnson, the upcoming film will also see Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Sohrab Noshirvani, Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines have penned its screenplay. The movie will hit the theatres on October 21, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@therock/AP