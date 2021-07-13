Dwayne Johnson Elated As 'YOUNG ROCK' Bags 5 Nominations At Hollywood Critics Awards

Dwayne Johnson, one of the most prolific American actors recently made the announcement on social media that the TV series, Young Rock based on his life has received five nominations at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The actor then went on to congratulate the entire cast of Young Rock and thanked the audience for being supportive.

Dwayne Johnson’s note of gratitude as Young Rock receives five nominations

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip of himself along with an announcement for all his fans. The actor began by stating that he had some amazing news to share with all his fans as it commanded a ‘big thank you’. He further stated that he had a TV series on NBC named Young Rock that had been nominated five times at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and added how he was grateful and proud of the cast. Stating further, Dwayne Johnson also thanked the actor for being nominated who was essaying the role of his grandmother in the film and shared the story of her grandmother who was into pro-wrestling and lost everything after she was arrested by the FBI under an extortion case. Dwayne further thanked the actor who was essaying his father’s role in the series for getting nominated under the Best Actor category. He even recalled how his father passed away a while ago and was excited about this show but couldn’t watch it.

In the caption, he stated how he was humbled and wrote, “YOUNG ROCK nominated 5Xs for Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Was just informed this past weekend of all five of our nominations. Very surreal. Never imagined, in my wildest of dreams - that my unpredictable, crazy life and culture growing up would become such a positive experience for people. But here we are thru a lot of laughs, a few tears and many many life lessons along the way. Congratulations to the entire cast of YOUNG ROCK and THANK YOU to our supportive and amazing audiences inviting us into your living rooms every week. Love & gratitude from deep in my bones ~ dj."

The actor received several reactions from celebrities as well as his fans who showered his post with hearts and congratulated him for the achievement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post.

