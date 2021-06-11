Dwayne Johnson Enjoys Walks Through The "Wizarding World Of Harry Potter" With Daughters

The Fate of the Furious actor Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram to share heartwarming pictures of him spending time with his daughters on their trip to a theme park. The actor went into detail about all the things he got to experience with his daughters at the park and the 'cool ride' they went on. Check out The Rock's latest post about his tour in Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

'Walking through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter'

The 49-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share multiple snaps of him walking hand-in-hand with his daughters for their visit to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. In one of the pictures, Dwayne can be seen carrying both of his daughters. He captioned the post writing that they were walking through the wizarding world of Potter. Dwayne also admitted that he felt great after seeing people enjoying themselves there.

Talking about their tour there, Dwayne Johnson's daughters had a fun experience and the actor described a Fast and Furious theme ride as 'cool'. The girls called that ride 'Daddy's ride, stated the actor. He stated that seeing his own face 'pop out here and there' in the park was a 'humbling and cool experience'. The actor continued writing, 'The first pic is us just arriving at the park and second pic is when both girls refuse to walk anymore so daddy carries them for the next TWO HOURS'. He signed off the post by calling himself 'the big, brown, bald, tattooed Lord Voldemort'.

Comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. was quick to comment under the post recommending Dwayne to break his diet and try out a beverage there as it was 'life changing'. Other fans shared their enthusiasm with the actor as they commented about their experience at the park. After seeing Dwayne Johnson's daughters being carried by their father, one fan commented that he would not be able to walk right for a month.

Enjoying a following of over 240 million followers, the actor recently posted about a surprise he received in honour of his upcoming movie Jungle Cruise. He wrote in the caption, 'Surprising people is one of my favorite things, BUT every once in a while people will surprise the hell outta ME'. Check out Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram posts here.

