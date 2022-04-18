Dwayne Johnson Extends Birthday Wishes To Daughter; Shares Pics From Mermaid-themed Party

Dwayne Johnson took to his social media account on April 18 and shared a few glimpses from the combined Easter and birthday party he had on the occasion of his daughter Tiana's fourth birthday. He posted pictures of himself and his daughter as he showcased the mermaid-themed party that he planned for her. Several fans and followers took to the comments section to extend their wishes to the little one as she turned a year older.

Dwayne Johnson's daughter's birthday

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram account and shared glimpses from the party, that see his daughter Tiana in a pink and blue mermaid costume. Her dad was seen feeding her as he smiled from ear to ear. The pictures also features glimpses of some of the colourful balloons in the background, all of which followed the mermaid theme. He mentioned that she ran around at the party 'like the little tornado', but stopped when it was time to eat her birthday cake and asked him to feed it to her. He also gave her fans a sneak-peek of Tia's Mermaid piñata, which she was seen hitting with a stick with all her might as he dad carried her in his arms. Dwayne Johnson penned down a sweet note for her as he wrote-

"Big Easter/Tia’s birthday weekend!!! She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop - meaning I have to stop doing what I’m doing when she says… “Daddy feed me.” Then the Mermaid piñata takes a beating until it’s just a hanging head. Happy 4th Birthday & Happy Easter, my love! My greatest joy is being your daddy."

The actor often takes to his Instagram account and shares pictures of his daughters Jasmine and Tia. He could be seen sitting with the two girls and watching Evil Pond Monsters as they spent their Sunday together. He wrote, "Daddy made Sunday morning breakfast for the two tornadoes🌪 ~ which quickly turned into watching the “evil pond monsters” that apparently live in ponds behind kid’s houses on YouTube."

Image: Instagram/@therock