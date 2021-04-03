Dwayne Johnson Extends Gratitude To Fans For Making 'Young Rock' NBC's Biggest Comedy

Young Rock is an American sitcom based on the life of professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson. He is known by his ring name The Rock. Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, the series premiered on NBC on February 16, 2021. Young Rock received a lot of positive reviews from the critics and the audience. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock took social media to thank his fans for showering love on his show Young Rock.

Dwayne extends gratitude on the success of Young Rock

Dwayne Jonhson took social media and shared, "THANK YOU all so much for making our #YoungRock NBC’s biggest comedy ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ¥ƒ My life these days can be quite complex. Surreal at times and incomprehensibly busy — but my life as a little 10yr old scrub was so much simpler and comparatively quiet — but the man still insanely wild in the pro wrestling culture I was raised in and chock full of life lessons. Many lessons I learned quick. Many lessons it took me a long time to learn ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸

And thanks to the 8th Wonder of the World, Andre the Giant for always being so kind to the little 10yr year punk kid who adored ya. Thanks everyone for tuning in and cheers to the life lessons we hope don’t take us too long to learn ðŸ¥ƒ

#youngrockðŸ’ªðŸ¾ðŸŒº #biggestnewcomedy TUESDAY NIGHTS on @NBC" (sic)

Dwayne Johnson is among one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He started off as a football player, but soon began training as a professional wrestler. After winning several wrestling matches, Dwayne Johnson went on to appear in movies as well. Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock cast includes actors Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Ana Tuisila. Actors Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latufeku portrayed the roles of Dwayne Johnson as a 10-year-old, 15-year-old, and 20-year-old, respectively. The show depicts flashbacks of Dwayne's childhood to his adulthood in between his interviews, in which he speaks about his life and journey to becoming a popular wrestler and actor.

(Image Source: Dwayne Jonhson/Instagram)