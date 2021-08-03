Dwayne Johnson Feels 'proud' As Daughter 'learns Discipline, Respect, Focus & Hard Work'

As Dwayne Johnson enjoys the success of his movie, Jungle Cruise, he recently witnessed yet another event to feel proud of. The actor recently made an announcement about his daughter on how she made him feel proud by achieving the first position at the Paddock Riding Club.

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter makes him proud

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of him with his little daughter Jasmine in which he can be seen expressing his happiness with a gleeful smile on his face. On the other hand, his daughter can be seen with a cute smile on her face with a blue badge in her hand.

In the caption, Dwayne Johnson referred to his daughter as her ‘little champion’ and wrote, “One proud daddy as my baby learns discipline, respect, focus and hard work…with a smile. And a big thank you to all the amazing riders who are teaching Jazzy the ropes of the sport - you girls are amazing!#PaddockRidingClub #1stPlace #IceCreamTime!!!”

Many of the fans took to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post and congratulated him and his daughter on this accomplishment. Many others also added hearts emojis in the comments section and stated how ‘priceless’ the moment looks. Some also complimented his daughter by referring to her as ‘cute’ and added how ‘that’s a good little charm.’ Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post and see how his fans showered love on his daughter.

Dwayne Johnson’s latest project

Dwayne Johnson was recently seen in the popular American fantasy adventure movie, Jungle Cruise and garnered tons of appreciation from the audience. The actor has also been working on a sci-fi movie, Free Guy, which is slated for a theatrical release on August 13, 2021, after being pushed a couple of times due to the pandemic. The actor is also gearing up for another movie titled, Red Notice, in which he will be featured alongside some of the talented actors namely Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and others. The movie has been set to release on Netflix on November 12, 2021. Backed by DC Films, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo., Black Adam will feature Dwayne Johnson in the lead with other artists namely Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell and others. Last but not the least, the actor also has an animated movie on his plate titled DC League of Super-Pets.

IMAGE: DWAYNE JOHNSON'S INSTAGRAM

