Dwayne Johnson Fighting With WB To Restore The SnyderVerse: Reports

After the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans of the DCU have been demanding that Warner Bros allow Zack Snyder to complete his plan for the Justice League with the hashtag #restorethesnyderverse trending on Twitter. While the DCU fans were able to get the studio to release Snyder Cut, there was not a lot of hope to get The Snyderverse restored until now. The fans have been given a ray of hope as Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock himself has now joined the campaign.

Dwayne Johnson fights with WB studios for The SnyderVerse

According to the major scoop by Small Screen, Dwayne is reportedly fighting with WB studio in order to restore the SnyderVerse. It seems that The Rock loved the Snyder Cut Justice League and sat down to watch the four-hour-long movie. Other than that, the Black Adam star is also good friends with Henry Cavill and has been pushing the studios for a face-off between him and the Man of Steel in the DC external universe for a long time now. The media outlet also revealed that Dwayne has been in contact with people working at the Warner Bros studio and is fighting with them to keep The SnyderVerse alive. Dwayne has not decided to go to the At&T directly and has chosen to sort it out with Warner Bros first.

For the uninitiated, SnyderVerse is an imaginary universe that was created by Zack Snyder who wanted to share his vision and version of the Justice League movie. While the fans have been awaiting a sequel to The Snyder Cut, it was announced by WB that no other movie related to DC is going to be directed by Zack Snyder. This has enraged the fans with them asking the studios to keep the Snyderverse alive and let him direct DC movies.

The Rock is a Justice League fan

While he is still pushing for this, it seems that now Dwayne is also trying to save the jobs of the rest of the cast from The SnyderVerse. The media outlet shared that The Rock is a big Justice League fan and says that his favourite part about the League is the stars themselves. He has been hoping for a chance to get to work with them especially with Batman's butler Alfred played by Jeremy Irons. He really wants to see Black Adam share the screen with Alfred.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson will be making his debut into the DC universe with Black Adam which will start shooting in April and is set to release in July 2022.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dwayne Johnson Instagram)