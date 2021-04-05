Dwayne Johnson Forgives Easter Bunny Who Messed His House Due To His Daughter's Reaction

During the occasion of Easter, many celebrities took to their respective social media handle to share pictures and videos, revealing how they spent this joyful day. Among the many celebs, Dwayne Johnson shared some adorable photos of his daughter receiving Easter baskets from the adorable Easter Bunny, but Dwayne penned some strong words for the Bunny, who left a bit of a mess at the actor’s house.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dwayne Johnson shared pictures of his daughter running towards the Easter goodies placed on the table. The actor shared a close-up image of the goodies where one can notice the many gifts and also the glitter all over the table. The actor was quite upset with the bunny for messing his house but by the looks of his message, he and the Easter bunny will not be getting into a fight this year.

Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “I was just gonna say if I ever get my hands on this Easter Bunny fella who leaves half eaten carrots ðŸ¥• everywhere and a ton of magical glitter that takes hours to clean up, I’m gonna kick ðŸ¦µðŸ¾ðŸ‡ his bunny a.....” He added, “aaaaand then she walks in with this HUGE SCREAM and SMILE at the Easter morning surprise. Ok, fine - Easter Bunny lives another day”. He concluded by saying, “Happy Easter to you and your loved ones. Hope your families are able to get together this time around and make it special - enjoy our blessings”. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Dwayne Johnson shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to wish the actor, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “This is so cute. Love your daughter’s expressions. #lovelovelove #happyeaster”. Another one wrote, “Aww. You gotta love the bunny. Also, Happy Easter to you and your loved ones”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Image Courtesy: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

