Dwayne Johnson Gifts A Car To His Mother On Christmas; Says 'You Deserve A Lot More'

Jungle Cruise actor Dwayne Johnson gave a stunning surprise to his mother for Christmas 2021 and revealed that he got a car for her as a gift. He also penned a sweet note for his mother and revealed how shocked she was. Many of his fellow celebrity artists as well as fans took to his social media post and praised his sweet gesture for his mother.

Dwayne Johnson's mother breaks down as she receives a car from his son

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of glimpses of the memorable time spent with his family on Christmas 2021. In the first one, he posted a video clip in which he was seen covering his mother's eyes, while his kids were seen standing next to them.

As his mother opened her eyes and saw that her son had gifted a car to her, she broke down in tears and hugged the actor tightly. In the subsequent videos, Dwayne Johnson shared glimpses of his mother sitting inside the car with his kids. In the caption, he mentioned how his mother was shocked and got a few ugly cries when she received the gift. He further shared a note of gratitude for his mother and mentioned how grateful he was to be able to do this for her.

The caption read, "This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records We love you. You deserve a lot more ~ dj (sic)

Many celebrity artists namely Naz Tokio, Mickey Lamantia, Cari Champion, Ryan Ochoa, Brandon Davis, Omar, and others took to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post and stated how kind he was and also stated how this was what Christmas was about.

Even the fans flooded the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis to reveal how they were left in awe of his beautiful gesture of love for his mother. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@therock