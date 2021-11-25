Dwayne Johnson Gifts Fan Custom-made Truck As Holiday Surprise At Screening Of Red Notice

As the fans are enjoying Dwayne Johnson's new movie, Red Notice, he recently left a bunch of them in amazement when he met them at the movie screening. He even made the screening special for one particular fan when he gifted his own truck to him.

Numerous fans and celebrity artists took to The Rock's social media post and praised the actor for the sweet gesture.

Dwayne Johnson surprises fans at Red Notice screening

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he depicted how he decided to attend a screening of Red Notice and surprise all his fans. In the video, he revealed how his fans shout out loud the moment he walked into the theatre and announced that he heard an inspiring story of one of the fans sitting in the theatre. He then announced the name of that fan to which the latter was left in shock.

The Rock further mentioned that the fan named Oscar was a personal trainer, a leader in the church and added how his story was motivational. He then thanked the fan for his services and invited everyone to walk outside for a surprise. Dwyane Johnson then gifted a card to him that included a thank you note and revealed how he was gifting his own custom truck to him. The fan experienced a breakdown the moment he learnt that Dayne Johnson had gifted him his own truck. He then thanked the actor and even made a video call home revealing who he was hanging out with.

In the caption, he wrote about how he wanted to do something massive for one fan and added how he inquired about every member present at the screening. he then mentioned how Oscar's story moved him and he then decided to do something unforgettable for him. The caption read, "Today was a good day. Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them. Free concessions, @projectrock, @teremana, @zoaenergy, @saltandstraw ice cream. Free everything and a great time at the movies! I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…something unforgettable for one fan. My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me. Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother. Just love. Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!" (sic)

Many celebrity artists took to Dwayne Johnson Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how they were let in awe of his sweet gesture. Some fans also praised him for his deed and added that he was a good man with a good heart. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@therock