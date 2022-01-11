Dwayne Johnson Gives A Glimpse Of His Daddy Duties With Daughters Jasmine & Tia; See

Not only does Dwayne Johnson essay his on-screen roles exceptionally, but also takes on his daddy duties with full enthusiasm. The Rock treated fans with adorable glimpses into his family's Sunday morning, with his 'tornado' daughters Jasmine and Tia endearingly watching the “evil pond monsters” with him. Sharing glimpses alongside his little ones, Dwayne penned a quirky caption explaining the inner workings of his daughters' minds as they learnt about these monsters on YouTube.

The Red Notice star shares two daughters with his wife Lauren Hashian, while he also has another daughter Simone, who is currently stationed at the WWE Performance Center as she undergoes training to become a champion like her father.

Dwayne Johnson shares fun post with daughters Jasmine and Tia

Taking to his Instagram handle, The Rock shared myriad glimpses where he can be seen seated between his daughters as they keenly watch a video on his phone. In the caption, he wrote, "Daddy made Sunday morning breakfast for the two tornadoes ~ which quickly turned into watching the “evil pond monsters” that apparently live in ponds behind kids’ houses on YouTube."

Further detailing his daughters' thought process, he wrote, "Jazzy (unicorn dress) trying to assess how to track down these pond creatures with strategy & stealth. While Tia (red superhero costume) shifted those eyes and energy to…“Dear pond monster, if you come near my family, you better send your soul to heaven ~ cuz your a** in mine. Enjoy your Sunday with your families." Take a look.

Only last month, the actor celebrated his daughter Jazzy's sixth birthday with a private screening of the movie, Sing 2. "Had the BEST daddy/daughter day with Jazzy to celebrate her big 6th birthday!!! Private screening of the new movie, SING 2 and we LOVED IT. Congrats to the whole cast (who sang and performed their asses off), the entire production crew and Illumination Animation. No spoilers but that “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” ending is phenomenal. And a big mahalo to my UNIVERSAL family for always taking care of my babies and family", he wrote along with sharing glimpses from the celebrations.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEROCK)