Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans Sneak-peek Into Morning Workout Session In 'Iron Paradise'

Actor Dwayne Johnson recently gave fans a sneak-peek into his gym to wish everyone a "Good Morning". On Thursday, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph of his empty gym and referred to it as his "school". Meanwhile, Dwayne also recently decided to help all the local restaurants get back on their feet with his "Guac on The Rock" initiative.

Dwayne Johnson flaunts his gym and calls it an "Iron Paradise"

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, winded up his highly successful wrestling career to set foot into Hollywood and has been recently winning hearts with his NBC sitcom, Young Rock. Dwayne's photos on his Instagram handle have been a huge inspiration to millions of fans around the world as he never leaves an opportunity to shell out major fitness goals for them by sharing glimpses of his arduous workout sessions. While there is no doubt that the 48-year-old loves his gym, he never stops admiring his "Iron Paradise" enough.

Over the years, there have seen several instances when the former wrestler was seen showing off his gym equipment and his workout area on his social media handles. Similarly, yesterday on April 29, 2021, Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram handle to give netizens a peek into his gym ahead of his morning workout session. Along with sharing a picture of his equipment-loaded gym, Dwayne wrote, "Good morning, Now we go to school. Have a productive day. #SameGameDifferentLevels #SameHellDifferentDevils #IronParadise (sic)".

Check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post below:

Soon after Dwayne Johnson's latest IG post surfaced online, netizens, as well as multiple celebrities, flocked to the comment section of his post to lavish him with immense love for motivating them to grind harder at the gym. In less than 12 hours, his post raked over a whopping 930k likes and more than 4k comments. While celebrity trainer Senada Greca expressed commenting, "Ahhh. The dream gym!!! The playground!!", one user wrote, "I can smell those metal". Furthermore, one fan also went on to call his gym a "masterpiece" as he commented, "This is a masterpiece!".

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Promo Image Source: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

