Dwayne Johnson Gives Glimpse Of 'Sunday Cheat Meal' Which Includes Chocolate Chip & More

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood. The former wrestler is known for his fitness and muscular physique, which he regularly maintains. The actor often shares glimpses of him working out in the gym. However, The Rock also has his cheat days which he enjoys in style. He recently gave a glimpse of how he celebrated his cheat day on Sunday, 5 September 2021.

Dwayne Johnson enjoys his cheat meal with style

Dwayne Johnson has one of the highest number of followers on Instagram. The actor enjoys a following of over 267 million on the photo-sharing platform. He recently shared a photo of his 'midnight heaven' which had about six types of cakes and cookies and some tequila. In the caption, he described what his cheat day looked like and wrote, "Midnight heaven 🍪🍰🥃 Double chocolate/peanut butter, chip Oatmeal raisin, Double chocolate chip, Chocolate chip walnut, Insanely delicious coffee cake, Frost bitten & chilled @teremana." The Jungle Cruise actor further suggested his Count Me In, a documentary on Netflix that he was watching. He wrote, "COUNT ME IN on @netflix. Easily one of the best docs I’ve seen in a very long time ~ HIGHLY recommend it. 🥁🪘🎶 (I would’ve loved to have watched this with my father in law, Sib Hashian. Drummer for one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time - BOSTON). Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends."

Dwayne Johnson's weekend vibes

On Saturday, The Rock gave a glimpse of what his 'Weekend Breakfast' time looked like. He shared a photo of his daughter Tiana who he shares with his second wife Lauren Hashian. He also penned an emotional caption about how his daughter would grow up and his arm would be the 'uncoolest' place for her. He also promised to always protect his family. He wrote, "These days Tia loves “hiding” behind daddy. But there’s gonna be a time when she gets older where daddy’s arm is the last and un-coolest place she’ll want to be 😌 so I’ll take these moments 24/7. Fun irony is she’s hiding behind the part of my tattoo where it tells the story (symbolically) of protection. Always protecting my AIGA (family)."

