Dwayne Johnson Has A Doppelganger In A Police Officer, Netizens Call Him 'Dwayne The Cop'

In a piece of interesting news for all Dwayne Johnson fans, the Fast & Furious star has found a doppelganger in an American police officer. In a recent revelation, the Dwayne Johnson lookalike grabbed attention when his picture was shared on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page earlier this month, where he can be spotted leaning against a police vehicle. For all those who want to know, the lookalike is the Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant named Eric Fields, whose uncanny resemblance to The Rock has left fans stunned.

With more than 2000 likes on Facebook, people expressed their amazement. Have a look.

One netizen gave the officer an apt nickname, calling him "Dwayne The Cop Johnson." while another had a funny take on his doppelganger and stated,"I mean if this is who you have coming after those warrants it's no wonder y'all have so many,". One user couldn't believe her eyes as she saw the post, and questioned if this photo is from a movie. She wrote,"They are identical. Speak the truth it is you, Dwayne, isn't it? Is it a movie? the resemblance is incredible.". Take a look at their reactions.

The police officer has now become famous, as his colleague was recently approached by a Walmart worker, in anticipation that he will get to meet the deputy who looks like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

"This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like "The Rock". Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!" Morgan County Sheriff's Office wrote while sharing a picture of the Walmart employee with the cop this Saturday.

About The Rock's upcoming projects

The WWE fame star is currently working on three projects, the first of which is Red Notice, which will release this year, followed by DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, set to be released next year. Dwayne's much-anticipated Jungle Cruise was released on July 28, 2021, in which he starred opposite Emily Blunt. The actors are being showered with much appreciation for the movie.

(IMAGE- Morgan County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook/ AP)