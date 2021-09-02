Dwayne Johnson Has A Message For 'Jungle Cruise' Fans; Gives An Update On Sequel

As Dwayne Johnson’s latest movie, Jungle Cruise, is receiving immense appreciation and love from the audience, the actor shared words of gratitude for the fans and expressed his happiness for the upcoming sequel to the movie. He even cheered for Jungle Cruise crossing the $100 Million mark at the US box office.

Dwayne Johnson announces Jungle Cruise sequel

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a piece of blissful news for all his fans about how his movie, Jungle Cruise, crossed the $100 Million mark at the US box office. He further thanked his fans from around the world for loving his film and even mentioned that he will soon be back with a sequel.

In the caption, he stated, “Em & I raisin’ a glass to you in celebration of our official JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL THANK YOU and your families around the world for discovering and loving our film ~ in theaters and in your living rooms. And a HUGE MAHALO for making JUNGLE CRUISE cross that $100M mark at the US box office.” Stating further, he also revealed how the film, Jungle Cruise was the only fourth movie of 2021 to achieve this milestone. He added, “Not an easy accomplishment these, so thank you guys so much Let’s get this sequel on the road….Jaume Collet-Serra back to direct. Michael Green back to write. And I get to tag along with Emily Blunt.” (sic)

All the fans were thrilled to learn about the sequel to the film and flooded the comment section with hearts and fire emojis to depict that it was a fiery piece of news. Many fans also referred to Dwayne Johnson as ‘king’ while some others were delighted to know that he and Emily were reprising their roles in the sequel. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post.

All about Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt played the lead roles of Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton respectively, while other popular cast members of the film include Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton, Paul Giamatti as Nilo Nemolato, Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington, Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim, Édgar Ramírez as Aguirre, Veronica Falcón as Trader Sam, etc. The movie directed by Jaume Collet-Serra had to face a couple of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was finally released on July 30, 2021.

IMAGE: DWAYNE JOHNSON INSTAGRAM