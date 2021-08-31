Dwayne Johnson Invites Doppelgänger Eric Fields For A Drink To Know His 'The Rock' Stories

Fans had been going crazy over Dwayne Johnson's look like over the web. A picture of an Alabama law enforcement officer named Eric Fields went viral on the web because of his unbelievable resemblance to the actor. Fields first caught the internet’s attention when the police department shared his photo on their Facebook page. Fans had been continuously tagging Johnson in their post to bring his attention. Looks like fans efforts have proven fruitful as Fast & Furious star has now reacted to his lookalike's picture.

Dwayne Johnson reacts to his lookalike

Eric Feilds, an Alabama law enforcement officer, went viral for his uncanny resemblance to actor Dwayne Johnson. The police officer had earlier reacted to his overnight fame and said in an interview with AL.com revealed that he was always called out for his resemblance with the actor and some people also called him the love child of actors Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Now, Dwayne Johnson himself has reacted to his lookalike. Johnson took to his Twitter and shared a picture that featured Fields and him side-by-side.

Sharing the photo the actor wrote that he would love to have drinks with Fields someday and hear all about his 'rock stories'. Johnson wrote, "Oh shit! Wow. The guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got ‘em #eric fields."

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

On the work front, the actor was recently seen Disney's fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise. The film was based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction with the same title. It also features Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The actor is also gearing up to make his DC Extended Universe debut with the movie Black Adam. The movie is intended to be a spin-off from Shazam! that was released in 2019 and the eleventh film in the DCEU. Dwayne will play the role of Teth-Adam/Black Adam. He will also voice the lead character in the animated superhero comedy action-adventure film DC League of Super-Pets.

(Image Credits: Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Dwayne Johnson Instagram)