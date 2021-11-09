Dwayne Johnson Is Not Santa Claus In Christmas Movie 'Red One', Clarifies ​producer

Are movie-lovers imagining Dwayne Johnson as a Santa Claus since the announcement of him starring in the Christmas film Red One? While the portrayal would definitely be interesting, the wrestler-turned-actor is not playing the beloved character. The producer of the movie has clarified the assumptions made by people on the actor's role.

The producer, Hiram Garcia, has called the assumptions on Dwayne Johnson playing Santa Claus as 'funny'. He added that though not Santa, the actor was playing a 'really awesome' character. He also said that they were 'really excited' to work on the project, which twists the Christmas mythology.

Dwayne Johnson not playing Santa Claus in Red One

Hiram Garcia, in an interview with Slashfilm, wondered why everyone thought Dwayne Johnson was playing Santa and clarified that he was not playing that character. He, however, expressed excitement for the Black Adam star's 'awesome' role in the movie, which he termed as 'Hobbs & Shaw meets Guardians of the Galaxy meets Miracle on 34th Street'.

He added that the movie was turning the holiday mythology on its head and that it was hard to find another Christmas to compare it to, but it was unlike anything done in the Christmas space. He also termed the director Jake Kasdan a 'master' of the space, which he termed as 'appealing' for all.

Garcia added that the makers are working on the script and the shooting will commence next year. The team is targetting a December 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Dwayne is currently in the news for the release of Red Notice. He is starring alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the venture. The venture traces the story of a heist planned by two criminals and their paths crossing with that of Dwayne Johnson, who plays the role of FBI's top profiler.

The movie opened to mixed reviews in the limited theatrical release on Friday. The action-comedy will then release exclusively on Netflix on November 12. Among the other ventures for Dwayne Johnson is Black Adam. His first look at DC FanDome made headlines, and the venture is gearing up for release on July 29, 2022.