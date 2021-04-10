Dwayne Johnson Kickstarts Shooting For 'Black Adam', Fans Share Excitement

Among all of Dwayne Johnson's movies that are slated to release this year, Black Adam is considered one of the most anticipated ones among his fans. Set in the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU, the film will revolve around the supervillain Black Adam of the DC, who is also an archnemesis of Shazam. Earlier today, on 10 April, Dwayne Johnson announced the beginning of the film’s shooting.

Dwayne Johnson, who is fondly known by his WWE alias name, The Rock, posted a picture of the Black Adam film’s clap on his Instagram handle and announced the beginning of its shoot. The film is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is known for directing films like The Shallows, House of Wax, and Orphan. Also, the film is being shot by cinematographer Lawrence Sher, who was nominated for the Academy Awards for shooting Joker. Take a look at the post:

Along with the picture that Dwayne Johnson posted, he also wrote a caption that talked about the film and its crew. The caption says, “History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM. Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor.”

The Black Adam Cast

Besides Dwayne Johnson playing the title character, the film also stars Pierce Brosnan. The James Bond star will be seen playing the comic book character Doctor Fate. Black Adam also stars Sara Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Currently, the film is slated to release next year, on 29th July 2022.

Reactions to the Announcement

After Dwayne Johnson announced the beginning of Black Adam's shooting via the Instagram post, his friends and some other celebrities have commented on the post, expressing their excitement. This includes the renowned fitness coach Hany Rambod, the rapper Ludacris, and the fashion stylist, Ilaria Urbinati. Take a look:

IMAGE SOURCE: DWAYNE JOHNSON INSTAGRAM

