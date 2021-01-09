Dwayne Johnson, Kylie & Chrissy Teigen: Here's How Celebs Spent The First Week Of 2021

The first week of 2021 saw Hollywood celebrities either get back to work or urging to vote. Some celebrities, on the other hand, appeared to be in Holiday mode as their Instagram handles indicated that they are vacationing in exotic places. The likes of Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel appeared to be resuming work on their respective projects, while it was observed that Leonardo DiCaprio, like many celebrities, was urging his followers to take part in the ongoing elections. The likes of Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen were seen giving some serious travelling goals to the followers through sneak peeks from their vacation spots, where they are currently right now. This article is about the ways in which the named and famed of Hollywood have spent their first week of the new year.

Kylie Jenner in Aspen:

Social media and beauty Icon Kylie Jenner, as of this writing, is vacationing in her Aspern home. Very recently, the influencer shared images that contained the interiors of her house at her vacation spot through her Instagram story, which are now non-existent. In order to make up for them, the model and Instagram influencer shared a series of images in which she can be seen vacationing in Aspen with her troupe. The images can be found below.

Vin Diesel on the sets of Fast And Furious 9:

Amongst the many celebrities who kept their nose on the tarmac during the first week of 2021 was Vin Diesel, who shared the below picture from the sets of the next installment of the Fast and Furious saga. Through the post below, the Bloodshot star can be seen reaching his filming destination. The post can also be seen communicating on the part of the actor that he is excited about the then-upcoming filming schedule.

Chrissy Teigen vacationing with family:

The model and author is amongst those who are still enjoying the joy and festival spirit that comes with the New Years Celebration. It is a known fact that Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have had a trying year. The below image sees the two and their children all smiles for the camera and making the most of the New Year spirit.

Leonardo DiCaprio urges his fans to vote:

In view of the ongoing political scenario, Inception star Leonardo DiCaprio has asked his fans to vote in the ongoing state elections. This is something that one has come to expect from the actor. Time and again, the Oscar Award-winning actor has used the power of social media for the purpose of amplifying the sound that his opinion makes.

Dwayne Johnson working away on a secret project:

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has earned the title of a "serial entrepreneur" due to his involvement in various ventures. One such example can be seen in the post below. The details regarding the same are yet to be revealed by either the actor or his team.

