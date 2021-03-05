Dwayne Johnson 'literally Can't Feel His Legs' In An Adorable Video With Daughter

Dwayne Johnson is often seen spending time with his kids, who frequently feature on his Instagram. Recently, the actor uploaded a cute video of his playtime with his daughter as he sat 'criss cross apple sauce' and waited for twenty minutes as his daughter served him a special concoction.

Dwayne Johnson cannot feel his legs in this cute video

Dwayne Johnson's children often make their appearance in such cute videos and photos. The father of three shared in the caption for the post how his kids would do anything to stay past their bedtime. He expressed how he loved these moments with his kids and needed them in his hectic life.

In the video, he is seen sitting on the floor and expressing his excitement upon being served Hawaiian Shave Ice. He asks his daughter if she has flavours like peanut butter, pancake and schnozberry available, to which she says yes. Later on, he comments that his legs 'are falling asleep', something which is ignored by his daughter.

Fans react to Dwayne Johnson's video of his daughter

Dwayne Johnson enjoys an enormous following of 221 million on his Instagram. His video has crossed 1.5 million views. Fans quickly reacted to the adorable video and spammed the comment section with heart emojis. A fan commented that the video was really cute.

Dwayne Johnson's latest TV show Young Rock reviews

Dwayne Johnson's latest show Young Rock is a biographical comedy series that premiered on 16th February. The show follows the story of Dwayne Johnson, who is also known by his pro-wrestling name 'The Rock'. Young Rock received positive reviews from critics. IMDb rated 6.7 stars out of 10 stars and one user left a review that stated "The story is interesting so far, would love to know how much of it is actually true". Another viewer left a review that mentioned - "Excellent show well done and had me in tears laughing especially that final scene was everything I could hope for as both a life long wrestling and comedy fan. Can't wait for more keep it going!!".

