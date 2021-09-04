Dwayne Johnson Lookalike Shares More Than Just Similar Looks With 'The Rock'; Read To Know

The picture of a Dwayne Johnson doppelganger has taken the internet by storm. To add to the uncanny facial resemblance he has with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Eric Fields, the person in the picture, a police officer, also has a near-identical physique and voice as the wrestler and Hollywood actor.

Not only did the picture posted on Instagram invite a flurry of comments from netizens across the world, but it also prompted Johnson to give a shoutout can call Fields 'way cooler'. Some netizens Fields to Hollywood star Vin Diesel.

Buzz on Dwayne Johnson lookalike

Netizens visited Eric Field's Instagram handle after his newfound popularity. As the police officer spoke to his followers, several said that his voice resembled that of the Jungle Cruise star.



Fans reacted with surprise and love emojis. "Your voice even sounds like him," one user wrote.

However, some differed and said that Field's voice was not naturally like Johnson's and that he was trying to sound like 'The Rock' instead. A user said that he did not even look like The Rock. Another user expressed dissatisfaction at the police officer trying to copy the Hollywood star and asked him to be himself instead.

While most netizens had only one person in their mind when a picture of Eric resting his arms on a police car was posted, his Instagram videos made several feel that he also shared a resemblance with Vin Diesel.

Some of the replies in the comments section called him a 'mix between The Rock and Vin Diesel.'

Field's viral photo was first shared by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office's on their Facebook page setting off a storm on the internet.

The Rock had reacted to a side-by-side comparison of himself with Eric Fields and said that the latter was 'way cooler' than him. He thanked Eric for the work he was doing as a police officer. The actor promised to drink with him someday and expressed keenness to know his 'Rock stories.'