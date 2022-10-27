Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson celebrated his mother Ata's birthday on Wednesday, and glimpses from the celebration were seen in a video he shared on his social media space. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of Black Adam, shared a clip of himself and his mom grooving to a traditional Samoan dance in the presence of some band members and a dancer.

'Happiest of Birthdays Mom': Dwayne Johnson

As Johnson and his mom, Ata grooved to some traditional beats, the former's daughter ran into the picture to collect the cash on the floor that he had thrown away during the dance. He also penned a heartfelt note for Ata in which he talked about her 'grace, beauty, dignity, respect and strength.'

Dwayne continued, "Happiest of Birthdays Mom - our matriarch of our aiga," he wrote in the caption. "We all get such joy seeing you radiate and smile and proudly display our culture. Grace, beauty, dignity, respect and strength. You can feel the mana of our ancestors all around us."

He further added, "And thank you for teaching our little girls 'the way' thru kindness, love and strength," Dwayne continued. "Even though these little tornados run in to swoop up some cash. Happy Birthday, Mom! We love you."

Dwayne Johnson is riding high after the success of his recently-released film Black Adam, which hit the theatres on October 20. The Rock plays the antihero, Black Adam, in the latest from the DC Cinematic Universe. Recently, he surprised his fans on the opening day of his film. The 50-year-old shared a video that saw him appearing in front of the audience ahead of the film's screening. After witnessing their favourite actor in front of their eyes, fans went crazy and they started screaming in the theatre.