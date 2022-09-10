Dwayne Johnson Mourns Queen's Demise; Hails Her 'impactful Life' After Fake Tweet Hoax

While millions mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth who breathed her last on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, even the Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to her through a video message on social media. He even shed light on the incredible life she lived While mourning the loss, he even remembered his father Rocky Johnson and stated how much he regretted that he was unable to say goodbye to his father when he passed away.

Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson was a notable wrestler. He breathed his last on 15 January 2020, in his Lutz, Florida home that his son Dwayne bought for him.

Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he can be seen addressing his fans while standing in the gym. The video message depicted the Black Adam actor extending his condolences on Queen Elizabeth’s demise and stating how he never had the honour or privilege to meet her.

“Well, it has been one hell of a Thursday so far, I'm just swooping in really quickly to stop in and send my love and my condolences, my light, my strength to the royal family during this time in the spirit of the passing of the Queen. I’m so sorry, I know the pain like we all know the pain. What a life. What an incredible life. I never had the privilege or honour of meeting the Queen, but what a life. Seven decades, I think, of the longest-running monarchy. I think – I’m terrible at math, but I believe it’s seven decades. What an impactful life,” he said.

Dwayne Johnson went on to remember his late father Rocky Johnson and expressed his regret of not getting a chance to say goodbye to him, who passed away two years ago during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The way I look at that these days is it informs us on how we should live moving forward because, in their spirit, we have an opportunity to live life, and live greatly with passion and fervour and positive energy with all we've got. Sending a lot of love Stay strong. Now let's live as greatly as we can – and what a life,” he added.

A fake tweet recently surfaced online claiming that Dwayne Johnson made a nasty comment about Queen Elizabeth’s demise in order to promote the trailer of his new film Black Adam. The fake tweet read, “Rest in peace to her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. A great woman who sat on the throne as long as anyone in British history. Sad she will never get to see Black Adam.”

Image: AP