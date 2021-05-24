Dwayne Johnson On Weekend Binge With Daughters, Quips "They Ain't Scared"

After teasing the costume of his highly-anticipated DC film Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson recently gave fans a sneak-peek into his we-time with daughters Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Johnson over last weekend. On Sunday, The Rock took to his Instagram handle to reveal spending the weekend with his "favourite ladies" and shared which film they watched together during breakfast. Along with sharing a goofy candid photo with his munchkins, Dwayne joked about watching A Quiet Place with Jasmine and Tiana and gushed, "My girls ain’t scared of sh**".

Dwayne boasts about "my girls" as he spends time with them over weekend breakfast

Yesterday, i.e. May 23, 2021, Dwayne Johnson shared a glimpse of his weekend breakfast with his and Lauren Hashian's daughters Jasmine and Tiana and revealed watching the cult film Lion King for the "8,000th time" with them. In the photograph shared by him on Instagram, his five-year-old and three-year-old could be seen sipping on their sipper bottles as they watched the film on an iPad while their beloved father looked equally engrossed in the film as he chomped on some fruits alongside them. In addition to that, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor jokingly wrote, "Beautiful weekend breakfast with my favourite ladies watching A QUIET PLACE. My girls ain’t scared of sh**t".

He added, "Jk, we’re watching THE GODFATHER. Actually LION KING for the 8,000th time". Dwayne also revealed which film is on their watchlist for the upcoming weekend and continued, "But next weekend we watch SCARFACE! #myfavoriteplace #breakfastwithmyloves (sic)".

Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's daughters' photo, the 49-year-old made headlines after he unveiled his costume from his much-awaited superhero film, Black Adam, a couple of days ago. He also penned an extensive note on Instagram along with sharing the photo of his costume to share an update about his upcoming DC film. He wrote, "I wanted to give you guys a little #blackadam update and share this image with you from the set. Production is coming along GREAT and I’m very pleased with the movie we’re making." He also explained, "Black Adam’s mythology, ethics and actions no doubt will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains & antiheroes." The Hollywood A-lister concluded by writing, "The power will shift. The line will blur. From a slave to a God."

