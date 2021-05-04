Dwayne Johnson On 'Young Rock' Season Finale: "I Can’t Believe It’s Here"

Dwayne Johnson is known to be one of the most active Hollywood celebrities on social media, frequently sharing pictures and videos with his followers. While most of what he posts on Instagram is related to his fitness routines and diet, the actor has given an update on the popular TV show Young Rock, which is based on his life. He announced that the finale episode of the show is getting set to premiere on television. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans, who promptly sent their excited reactions in the comments.

Dwayne Johnson gives heads up for Young Rock season finale

Young Rock had begun its run on television a few months back and has received a strong response from fans ever since. However, the first season of the show is about to come to an end and Dwayne Johnson has used the opportunity to announce the news on social media. In his recent Instagram post, the actor expressed his excitement for the finale by writing, “I can’t believe it’s here..our YOUNG ROCK SEASON FINALE comes to your homes TOMORROW NIGHT!!!”.

He then expressed his gratitude towards his fans for the success the first season has achieved. He thanked them for making Young Rock “NBC’s biggest comedy in years”. He ended his message by asking them to “enjoy” the finale the following night on NBC channel. The post took no time in receiving all kinds of reactions from fans, who wished him luck for the finale. While some fans shared a few quotes from the show in the comments section, many of them even expressed their excitement for the next season. It had been recently revealed by ScreenRant that the show had been renewed for a second season.

Young Rock has witnessed multiple actors playing the role of Dwayne Johnson on-screen during the various stages of his life. Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu have played the roles of a 10-year-old, 15-year-old and adult Dwayne Johnson respectively. The show also stars other actors such as Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson and others. Further details about Young Rock season 2 are now awaited.

