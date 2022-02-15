Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About 'dream Come True' Pre-game Appearance At Super Bowl

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock was recently in the news after he made an appearance at the much-awaited Super Bowl. He was roped in to give an introduction to the high-intensity game between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. His speech before the game had the audience with chills down their spine and the actor called it a 'dream come true'.

Dwayne Johnson at Super Bowl 2022

The actor took to his Twitter account and shared a glimpse from his appearance at the stadium. He wore a burgundy t-shirt and paired it with matching trousers as he engaged the crowd with his speech. Sharing a glimpse from his time at the Super Bowl 2022, he said it was his 'long time dream' to have a career in the NFL and win a Super Bowl, however, things did not work out. He then went on to mention that regardless, his pre-game appearance was a dream come true in a 'different way'. He thanked the players, coaches and the audience and fans for the love they showered on him. He wrote, "My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl. I failed at that. But last night my dream came true.. in a different way ☺️ Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust. Thank U fans 🌍 for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY 🤯🤯🔥🔥 🎤 #grateful🙏🏾"

During his speech, the actor was excited that the Super Bowl had come back to Los Angeles. He introduced both the competing teams with enthusiasm and had the crowd pumped up for the game. He said, "It is time, time for a team to unleash a soul-crushing, unrelenting defence. A head-spinning onslaught of an offence and take care of unfinished business, right here, right now ... ladies and gentlemen, the champions of the NFC, your Los Angeles Rams". He then went on to introduce the Cincinnati Bengals as he said "It is time, time for a team that has risen from the ashes. To become one of the most feared, dominant, absolutely electrifying teams in the NFL. Time to get their city, their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Ladies and selectmen, the champions of the AFC, your Cincinnati Bengals."

