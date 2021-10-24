Dwayne Johnson Opens Up On 'genuine Love' He Receives From Bollywood

Time and again many Bollywood stars have expressed their fondness for Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson. The 49-year-old actor who has appeared in a slew of films over the past acknowledged the love he receives from India. During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor appreciated the love received from Bollywood stars.

Dwayne has shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra in the 2017 film Baywatch. The actor who is overwhelmed to receive love from people revealed that he gets a lot of love from Bollywood actors and he really appreciates that. The actor also shared that he goes through all the comments that they write under his posts. The actor who will next be seen in Red Notice on Netflix, further told the leading daily that a lot of times, he thinks that the actors could be acting, but the love that he gets from a lot of stars in India is genuine.

He is in love with the energy and the appreciation from India which has increased ‘unbelievably’ over the years. He quickly added that he has been tracking this love when he was wrestling in WWE because wrestling is very big in India. The actor, who is also known by his name, The Rock, admitted that he wrestled full time for three to four years. It was a very short career and he never made it to India. Dwayne shared his curiosity to visit India and experience the love in person. He shared that the love he got as a wrestler and now certainly as an actor is just amazing.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, he will next be seen in action-comedy Red Notice where he has donned the hat of a producer as well. Red Notice features actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot along with Johnson. He also has DC's upcoming movie, Black Adam. The movie will also introduce new superheroes like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). It is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 29, 2022.